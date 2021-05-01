Advertisement

Bryan Station hires Champ Ligon as boys basketball coach

He previously coached the Defenders from 2002-2010, leading them to two district titles.
Bryan Station hires Champ Ligon (Lexington Herald-Leader)
Bryan Station hires Champ Ligon (Lexington Herald-Leader)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Station has hired Champ Ligon as its new boys head basketball coach.

He previously coached the Defenders from 2002-2010, leading them to a 146-90 record with two district titles. That stint included the career of Shelvin Mack, who later reached the NCAA title game with Butler.

Ligon took a Bryan Station team that finished 4-24 in 2003 and led them to a 24-8 record in 2005.

He was the head girls basketball coach at Male before resigning in 2019. He led the Bulldogs to two 7th Region titles and two Girls’ Sweet 16 semifinals in 2015 and 2019.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
After further investigation, KSP says they were able to 23-year-old Jeffrey Masters (right), of...
Two men arrested on murder charges after deadly Rowan County home invasion
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor

Latest News

Kentucky dropped a second game, and the series, against Tennessee on Saturday.
Baseball Wildcats drop series to Tennessee, lose 11-2 on Saturday
Wildcats get key SEC win over Aggies
Humes’ career-high 11 strikeouts sends No. 17 UK softball past Texas A&M
John Rhodes and Jake Plastiak hit three home runs as the Wildcats power to 8-2 victory
Big blasts bolster Kentucky’s win at No. 4 Tennessee
Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky...
Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph drafted by the Dallas Cowboys