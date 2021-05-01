Bryan Station hires Champ Ligon as boys basketball coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Station has hired Champ Ligon as its new boys head basketball coach.

He previously coached the Defenders from 2002-2010, leading them to a 146-90 record with two district titles. That stint included the career of Shelvin Mack, who later reached the NCAA title game with Butler.

Ligon took a Bryan Station team that finished 4-24 in 2003 and led them to a 24-8 record in 2005.

He was the head girls basketball coach at Male before resigning in 2019. He led the Bulldogs to two 7th Region titles and two Girls’ Sweet 16 semifinals in 2015 and 2019.

