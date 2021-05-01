Advertisement

Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine

By Paige Noel
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man charged in connection to a deadly house fire pleaded guilty.

Vaughn Brock faced murder and arson charges but pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, a lesser charge.

Neighbors say in 2019 they watched Brock run away while the home was burning.

According to court documents, Brock intentionally set his home on fire, which killed two-year-old Joseph. Joseph was found dead inside a washing machine after the fire was under control.

Neighbors said they could hear the toddler screaming during the fire.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
Police lights file graphic.
KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion
Lexington Animal Care & Control officials say they picked up the reptile around 3:30 Wednesday...
Caiman caught in Lexington
File image
KSP investigating deadly crash involving school bus
Lexington police say two cruisers collided with each other Thursday afternoon while searching...
Lexington police cruisers collide while searching for suspect

Latest News

File image
Man indicted 34 years after ‘nightmare’ rape case in NKY
Centre College
Centre College relaxes some COVID-19 protocols
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Horseracing expert Kenny Rice
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Horseracing expert Kenny Rice
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Volunteer Ministry Coordinator Diane Monahan
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Volunteer Ministry Coordinator Diane Monahan