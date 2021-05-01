Golden Alert issued for missing Laurel County man

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Deputies said 21-year-old Dustin Manning was last seen off Boggs Lane about six miles south of London at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

Manning, who reportedly has mental disabilities, was last seen wearing tan pants, a green t-shirt, grey tennis shoes, and possibly a camo hat.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

