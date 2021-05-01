Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing Laurel County man

Manning was last seen Wednesday, April 28.
Manning was last seen Wednesday, April 28.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Deputies said 21-year-old Dustin Manning was last seen off Boggs Lane about six miles south of London at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

Manning, who reportedly has mental disabilities, was last seen wearing tan pants, a green t-shirt, grey tennis shoes, and possibly a camo hat.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
After further investigation, KSP says they were able to 23-year-old Jeffrey Masters (right), of...
Two men arrested on murder charges after deadly Rowan County home invasion
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor

Latest News

Sun and Cirrus Clouds --- Image by � Royalty-Free/Corbis
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another nice day before changes move in
Wild Health and the YMCA partnered to offer pop-up vaccine clinics across Lexington.
Younger Kentuckians under-vaccinated, even as COVID-19 cases rise in those populations
Gov. Beshear reports 646 new COVID-19 cases; 3.4% positivity rate
caiman
Lexington Caiman finds part time residence at the Kentucky Reptile Zoo