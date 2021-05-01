Golden Alert issued for missing Laurel County man
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.
Deputies said 21-year-old Dustin Manning was last seen off Boggs Lane about six miles south of London at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
Manning, who reportedly has mental disabilities, was last seen wearing tan pants, a green t-shirt, grey tennis shoes, and possibly a camo hat.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.