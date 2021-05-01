Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 646 new COVID-19 cases; 3.4% positivity rate

(CDC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 646 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state total to 444,771 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.4% positivity rate. Of Saturday’s new cases, 160 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were nine reported COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, and three new deaths reported from the ongoing audit. That brings the state total to 6,513.

As of Saturday, 448 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 115 are in the ICU, and 48 are on ventilators. All three of those numbers increased since Friday.

The governor says 1,767,469 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

