Humes’ career-high 11 strikeouts sends No. 17 UK softball past Texas A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Senior pitcher Autumn Humes struck out a career-high 11 batters Friday night in a 5-1 win over Texas A&M to take the series opener against the Aggies at Davis Diamond.

At one point in the game, Humes struck out seven Aggie batters in a row, which on its own would have been just two strikeouts shy of her prior game high for career strikeouts.

At the plate, Kentucky scored in each of the first four innings of the game to take a commanding 5-0 lead in the game including a two-run single by Renee Abernathy in the top of the first to put the Wildcats ahead.

Game two of the series with Texas A&M has been moved up an hour due to anticipated rain in the Bryan-College Station area to a 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT start time. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.