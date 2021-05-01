Advertisement

Humes’ career-high 11 strikeouts sends No. 17 UK softball past Texas A&M

Wildcats get key SEC win over Aggies
Wildcats get key SEC win over Aggies
Wildcats get key SEC win over Aggies(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Senior pitcher Autumn Humes struck out a career-high 11 batters Friday night in a 5-1 win over Texas A&M to take the series opener against the Aggies at Davis Diamond.

At one point in the game, Humes struck out seven Aggie batters in a row, which on its own would have been just two strikeouts shy of her prior game high for career strikeouts.

At the plate, Kentucky scored in each of the first four innings of the game to take a commanding 5-0 lead in the game including a two-run single by Renee Abernathy in the top of the first to put the Wildcats ahead.

Game two of the series with Texas A&M has been moved up an hour due to anticipated rain in the Bryan-College Station area to a 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT start time. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
Police lights file graphic.
KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion
Lexington Animal Care & Control officials say they picked up the reptile around 3:30 Wednesday...
Caiman caught in Lexington
File image
KSP investigating deadly crash involving school bus
Lexington police say two cruisers collided with each other Thursday afternoon while searching...
Lexington police cruisers collide while searching for suspect

Latest News

John Rhodes and Jake Plastiak hit three home runs as the Wildcats power to 8-2 victory
Big blasts bolster Kentucky’s win at No. 4 Tennessee
Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky...
Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph drafted by the Dallas Cowboys
John Velazquez rides Malathaat to victory during the 147th running of the Kentucky Oaks at...
Filly Malathaat rallies in stretch to win Kentucky Oaks
King Fury wins the Lexington Stakes.
King Fury to scratch from Kentucky Derby