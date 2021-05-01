Advertisement

Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

Joseph had four interceptions in nine games in his one season at UK
Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky...
Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky defensive back Tyrell Ajian (23) celebrate after a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game \against Georgia, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph is headed to Dallas after being selected in the second round (44th overall) by the Cowboys in the NFL Draft.

Joseph had four interceptions in nine games in his one season at UK in 2020 after transferring from LSU. Kentucky has now had a cornerback taken in the second round in two of the past three drafts. Lonnie Johnson went No 54 overall in 2019 to the Houston Texans.

Joseph is the second Kentucky player drafted in 2021, joining Jamin Davis who went 19th overall to Washington.

