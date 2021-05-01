Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph is headed to Dallas after being selected in the second round (44th overall) by the Cowboys in the NFL Draft.

Joseph had four interceptions in nine games in his one season at UK in 2020 after transferring from LSU. Kentucky has now had a cornerback taken in the second round in two of the past three drafts. Lonnie Johnson went No 54 overall in 2019 to the Houston Texans.

Joseph is the second Kentucky player drafted in 2021, joining Jamin Davis who went 19th overall to Washington.

