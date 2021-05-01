Lexington Caiman finds part time residence at the Kentucky Reptile Zoo

Powell County, Ky. (WKYT) -

We’ve focused on horses for most of this week, but another animal is making headlines in Kentucky this week. Remember when a caiman was pulled from a creek in Lexington? Well, it’s now made a new home at the Kentucky reptile zoo. The Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade is home to hundreds of snakes, but recently they have received a new part-time resident.

Kristen Wiley, co-director of the Kentucky Reptile Zoo, said “Initially I was just really impressed with animals control that they were able to successfully capture it and nobody got hurt. I just thought that they did a great job.”

This animal traditionally found in northern South America and is far away from its original home.

“Caimans in general especially these species are not known for their quiet disposition. These guys tend to get nervous and be flighty animals and that seems to be the way this one is acting,” Wiley said.

A lot of people also don’t actually know what a caiman is and there are many differences between a caiman and an alligator.

“Actually, this particular kind is a dwarf caiman. They are kind of easy to tell because they have real spiky scales and their head shape is quite a bit different than an alligator,” Wiley said.

This caiman was likely someone’s pet before they couldn’t take care and just dumped it into the creek. But this is an important message for those that have exotic reptiles.

“If you live in a little tiny apartment and you can’t take it to exercise regularly, and it’s the same thing. You would half to have to meet its needs, a very warm place with a large body of water it can swim in, proper temperature regulation and have a big part of your home dedicated to it, and also not be against the law,” Wiley said.

This cayman will stay at the facility for the time being before being transferred to South Carolina to a bigger facility better set for crocodilians.

