Man indicted 34 years after ‘nightmare’ rape case in NKY

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Kenton County grand jury indicted a man this week on rape charges dating back several decades in a case authorities describe as both unusual and important.

The prosecutor’s office sought the indictment intending to pursue the extradition of Jeffrey Holt, 51, from California on fears he would soon get parole.

Holt is accused of raping a woman on Grace Avenue in 1986, according to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.

“The victim reported to police she woke up in the middle of the night with a stranger she did not know in her bedroom holding a knife to her throat,” Sanders told FOX19 NOW on Friday. “It’s every woman’s worst nightmare kind of scenario.”

Court documents say Holt raped the woman after tying her up with a phone cord then stole several items from her home, including a VCR.

The woman went to the hospital to get a rape kit done, but authorities could not find match to the attacker’s DNA at the time.

The DNA was tested again in 2004. This time, according to Sanders, it matched with Holt.

Holt had been incarcerated in California on a conviction from around three years after the alleged Northern Kentucky rape. Kenton County authorities issued a warrant for his arrest but did not seek his extradition at the time, since he was already in prison.

However, according to Sanders, California judges have recently begun increasing the frequency with which they grant parole to those serving life sentences.

“We thought it was in the best interest to seek [Holt’s] extradition to Kentucky and go ahead with the prosecution,” Sanders explained.

He adds the victim now lives out of state and was shocked when she learned Holt was going to be prosecuted in Kentucky.

“Even though he’s been sitting in a prison cell, it’s something Mr. Holt needs to be held accountable for, and that’s why we are going through all the trouble [getting him] back to Kentucky,” Sanders said.

The extradition process is underway, but Hold has not yet left California.

Prosecutors say his fear of flying has made it difficult for them to get him back.

