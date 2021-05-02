Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Severe storm threat moving in this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying a perfect weekend with plenty of dry weather, we now shift to a more active pattern that could produce severe storms early this week.

Scattered showers will be moving through our region from the south to the north this evening and tonight. This rain is just the beginning of the active pattern heading our way. Many areas will still get in on dry time this evening between showers, but as we head into later tonight, those showers will start to increase. Temperatures will also stay mild in the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Strong to severe storms are expected Monday as an active pattern kicks-off. Main threats include strong/damaging winds with hail, and we can never rule out a quick spin-up either. (WKYT)

By Monday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will be moving in throughout the day. While it won’t be a complete washout of a day, the breaks we see will be short-lived, with really not much time to get things done outside. As these storms move through, some could even be on the strong to severe side. Primary threats include strong/damaging winds along with hail, and we can never rule out a few quick spin-ups. Highs on Mondy are expected to reach into the low to mid-70s.

We’ll continue with a severe threat on Tuesday, but it will be a slightly lower threat. Still, don’t let your guard down as scattered storms move through. Our active pattern continues through Wednesday before we see a better break from the action on Thursday. However, as we end this work week and head into next week, storm chances will rise again. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and nearly 80s Tuesday, but then a cold front sweeps through, taking those highs into the 50s and 60s for the latter half of the week.

An isolated to scattered severe threat will remain around for Tuesday across the Commonwealth. Main threats will include strong/damaging winds along with hail. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.