Ally Blake’s Forecast | Clouds today & storms tomorrow

Sunday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning everyone! I hope you all had a great derby day. I know I picked some winners and losers, but today is going to be the last winning day if you are betting against rain chances this week.

This morning the sun is trying to peek through the clouds, but the clouds will thicken throughout the day. Temps could get up into the mid to upper 70′s and it will be warm. Later this evening rain chances will increase. I think central KY will start to see the showers move in between 7-9 pm before we all see rain across the state.

Tomorrow not only will we see rain also, but the threat of severe weather increases as well. The main threats will be gusty winds, small hail, and even flash flooding. This will even linger into Tuesday where we could get close to 80 degrees. Some models are showing between 1.5-2 inches of rain total, but I wouldn’t be surprised if one of us pick up on 3 inches of rain. Wednesday does look to be a bit drier after the system, but then another wave of energy comes Thursday. Temps on Friday could be well below average into the upper 50′s and this will linger into the weekend.

I hope you all heave a great day :)

