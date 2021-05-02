Advertisement

Appalachian Arts Alliance, ArtStation host ‘Derby Party’

By Cory Sanning
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2021 Kentucky Derby is now in the books, but those in Perry County were treated to a special event today.

The Appalachian Arts Alliance and the ArtStation hosted its first-ever Derby Party since opening last year, giving those in attendance a place to watch this year’s derby while enjoying food, drinks, music and other activities.

Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director Tim Deaton said that being able to bring new traditions to the community is what they strive for every day.

“That’s the thing about what the Arts Alliance is doing here and what the ArtStation stands for,” Deaton said. “It stands for community. We’re here because we want to be here for our community, we want to provide things that our community has never had before, we want to provide a place for our community to do things they’ve never done before and we want to just make this place a better place for everyone to live.”

Deaton also said that the ArtStation has several new expansions on the horizon, advising those interested to keep an eye out on social media.

