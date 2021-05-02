Advertisement

Devon Key signs free agent deal with Kansas City

Key played high school football in Lexington at Bryan Station.
Devon Key signs with Kansas City
Devon Key signs with Kansas City
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Bryan Station and Western Kentucky star Devon Key has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the two-time defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Key will team up with fellow Hilltopper tight end Deon Yelder in Kansas City. He is believed to be the fourth former WKU player to become a Chief, joining Yelder, Prince Charles Iworah (2017) and Bobby Sippio (2007).

The former Bryan Station star capped his Hilltopper career as one of the most accomplished defenders in program history. In four years, he started 49 of a possible 50 games at safety, including 43 straight dating back to the 2017 season. With 350 career tackles, he set the program’s FBS Era (since 2009) record, surpassing Andrew Jackson’s 326 tackles from 2010-13.

As a senior, Key recorded 92 total tackles (55 solo, 37 assisted) to lead the Hilltoppers, rank third in Conference USA and 23rd in the nation. He added three pass breakups to bring his career total to 19 and an interception in the LendingTree Bowl to push his career number to six.

