Eastern Kentucky PRIDE ends spring cleanup in Cumberland Falls State Resort Park

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky PRIDE had its final cleanup for the year.

Hosted at the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, volunteers signed in at the registration table and were then placed all over the park picking up any trash they find. Once a garbage bag was filled, volunteers left the bags for management crews to pick up. President and CEO Tammie Nazario says it was a relief being able to do this cleanup, given it was canceled last year.

“Just a couple of weeks ago we were here, we got rained out. In just 15 minutes we picked over 300 bags of trash up off the sides of the road. So, that speaks volumes for how very important this cleanup is and how important it is that we get to come do it every year,” Nazario said.

Nazario says the cleanup spanned 29 miles of roadways.

“On both sides, Whitley County and McCreary County side. I expect we’re going to get at least three to five hundred more bags today,” Nazario said.

Nazario says it revealed a major issue in the Commonwealth, with volunteers picking up more than 300 bags of trash in the first 15 minutes.

“When you think about, we started at 9 p.m. So, that tells you just how important these cleanups are.”

Volunteers working to bring the beauty back to the place we call home.

“We have such a beautiful area, and it’s really sad, and then I get mad, and I think people should be fined heftily for it and they should be made to come pick it up, and then maybe they wouldn’t be so eager to throw it out,” Volunteer with PRIDE Cynthia Troxell said.

Troxell says she enjoys cleaning up trash, outside of PRIDE.

“Especially in the real pretty tourist attractions. We need that in this area, this is a real poor area and I hate to see people come and travel and see it all littered and stuff. So, I would really think I would plan on doing more of it,” Troxell said.

Hoping to inspire others to do the same.

“McCreary County in particular has just finished a three-bag challenge where the students in the fifth grade picked up over 1,500 bags of trash,” Nazario said.

Nazario says the cleanup was a success with more than 100 volunteers showing up, the event was held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.