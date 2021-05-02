Four Kentucky Wildcats selected on final day of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WKYT) - Kentucky had six players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, tied for the fourth-most in school history and the most since 1979 (eight).

This marks the second time in the last three years that Kentucky has had five or more draft picks (five in 2019).

After Jamin Davis was drafted by Washington in the first round and after Kelvin Joseph was selected by Dallas in the second, four Wildcats were drafted on the final day.

With the 192nd overall pick in the sixth round, the Dallas Cowboys drafted Quinton Bohanna. Bohanna, a 6-foot-4, 327-pound nose guard from Cordova, Tennessee, played in 45 career games at Kentucky with 33 starting assignments, including 27 straight.

Eight picks later, defensive back Brandin Echols was drafted by the New York Jets with the No. 200 overall pick. In two seasons at Kentucky, he played in 24 career games, starting in 22 straight. He totaled 108 tackles, 11 pass breakups, 4.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Secondary keeps getting better.



Welcome to the Jets, @matayo_echols!! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/r1nAc702Fq — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 1, 2021

Later in the sixth round, offensive lineman Landon Young was drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 206 overall pick. Kentucky has had an offensive lineman drafted in three straight years.

Young, a native of Lexington, Kentucky, appeared in 49 career games during his Wildcat career, with 33 starts, including 24 in a row at left tackle. He starred on the offensive line at Lafayette High School in Lexington.

In the seventh round with the No. 232 overall pick, the Carolina Panthers drafted Phil Hoskins.

He saw action in 31 career games with 11 starting assignments, all coming in the 2020 season. Overall, he totaled 53 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for the Wildcats.

Final pick from Fitty ✅ pic.twitter.com/ImGVHDW4kx — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 1, 2021

Hoskins is the 18th player drafted under head coach Mark Stoops at Kentucky, the school-record sixth in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hoskins is the 12th defensive player (Avery Williamson, Bud Dupree, Za’Darius Smith, Josh Forrest, Josh Allen, Lonnie Johnson, Mike Edwards, Jamin Davis, Kelvin Joseph, Quinton Bohanna, Brandin Echols) drafted under Stoops at Kentucky (since 2013), the fifth defensive player in the 2021 draft.

