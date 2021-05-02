Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 368 new COVID-19 cases; 3.4% positivity rate

(CDC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 368 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 445,139 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.4% positivity rate.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, and one new death reported from the ongoing audit. That brings the state total to 6,517.

As of Sunday, 416 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 106 are in the ICU, and 48 are on ventilators.

The governor said 1,768,443 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
According to officials, a Lexington Police officer arrived to the home and saw gunfire. They...
KSP investigating shooting involving Lexington police officer
File image
Man indicted 34 years after ‘nightmare’ rape case in NKY
Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby.
Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit win Kentucky Derby 147

Latest News

In 1901 and 1902, Jimmy Winkfield was the jockey aboard the winner of the Kentucky Derby. It...
Remembering the last Black jockey to win the Kentucky Derby
File image
Sheriff: Man drowns in the North Fork of the Kentucky River
Lexington's next three days
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Clouds today & storms tomorrow
All eyes were on the track, and all hopes are high for a normal Derby next year.
Sights and sounds of Kentucky Derby 147