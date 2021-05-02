Humes’ extra-inning heroics send No. 17 UK past Texas A&M 2-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. (WKYT) - Autumn Humes threw the final 1.2 innings of the game and delivered the game-winning RBI in the eighth inning as No. 17 Kentucky beat Texas A&M 2-1 on the road.

With the win, the Wildcats take the series and will go for the sweep Sunday at 1:00 on the SEC Network+.

In the top of the seventh inning, Tatum Spangler hit a RBI triple to give Kentucky a 1-0 lead before Haley Lee tied the game with a solo homer in the bottom half.

Humes then delivered the game-winner with her double in the top of the eighth.

The Wildcats are now 34-12, 9-11 in the SEC.

