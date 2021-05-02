Advertisement

Humes’ extra-inning heroics send No. 17 UK past Texas A&M 2-1

The Wildcats will go for the series sweep in College Station on Sunday.
Humes threw the final 1.2 innings of an extra-inning game, and came up with the game-winning...
Humes threw the final 1.2 innings of an extra-inning game, and came up with the game-winning double(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. (WKYT) - Autumn Humes threw the final 1.2 innings of the game and delivered the game-winning RBI in the eighth inning as No. 17 Kentucky beat Texas A&M 2-1 on the road.

With the win, the Wildcats take the series and will go for the sweep Sunday at 1:00 on the SEC Network+.

In the top of the seventh inning, Tatum Spangler hit a RBI triple to give Kentucky a 1-0 lead before Haley Lee tied the game with a solo homer in the bottom half.

Humes then delivered the game-winner with her double in the top of the eighth.

The Wildcats are now 34-12, 9-11 in the SEC.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
After further investigation, KSP says they were able to 23-year-old Jeffrey Masters (right), of...
Two men arrested on murder charges after deadly Rowan County home invasion
File image
Man indicted 34 years after ‘nightmare’ rape case in NKY

Latest News

Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby.
Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit win Kentucky Derby 147
Kentucky dropped a second game, and the series, against Tennessee on Saturday.
Baseball Wildcats drop series to Tennessee, lose 11-2 on Saturday
Bryan Station hires Champ Ligon (Lexington Herald-Leader)
Bryan Station hires Champ Ligon as boys basketball coach
Wildcats get key SEC win over Aggies
Humes’ career-high 11 strikeouts sends No. 17 UK softball past Texas A&M