Kentucky Wildcats signing NFL free agent deals
A.J. Rose was the first to sign his deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After going undrafted, a number of Kentucky Wildcats are signing free agent deals.
Former UK running back A.J. Rose has signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Former UK linebacker Boogie Watson has signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will join up with Benny Snell in the Steel City.
Former UK offensive lineman Drake Jackson has reportedly signed a free agent deal with the Detroit Lions. That means he will reunite with Logan Stenberg on that Lines line.
