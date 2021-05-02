Advertisement

Kentucky Wildcats signing NFL free agent deals

A.J. Rose was the first to sign his deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Boogie Watson signs with Pittsburgh.
Boogie Watson signs with Pittsburgh.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After going undrafted, a number of Kentucky Wildcats are signing free agent deals.

Former UK running back A.J. Rose has signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Former UK linebacker Boogie Watson has signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will join up with Benny Snell in the Steel City.

Former UK offensive lineman Drake Jackson has reportedly signed a free agent deal with the Detroit Lions. That means he will reunite with Logan Stenberg on that Lines line.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
After further investigation, KSP says they were able to 23-year-old Jeffrey Masters (right), of...
Two men arrested on murder charges after deadly Rowan County home invasion
File image
Man indicted 34 years after ‘nightmare’ rape case in NKY

Latest News

Quinton Bohanna drafted by the Cowboys.
Four Kentucky Wildcats selected on final day of NFL Draft
Humes threw the final 1.2 innings of an extra-inning game, and came up with the game-winning...
Humes’ extra-inning heroics send No. 17 UK past Texas A&M 2-1
Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby.
Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit win Kentucky Derby 147
Kentucky dropped a second game, and the series, against Tennessee on Saturday.
Baseball Wildcats drop series to Tennessee, lose 11-2 on Saturday