Kentucky Wildcats signing NFL free agent deals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After going undrafted, a number of Kentucky Wildcats are signing free agent deals.

Former UK running back A.J. Rose has signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Former UK linebacker Boogie Watson has signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will join up with Benny Snell in the Steel City.

Former UK offensive lineman Drake Jackson has reportedly signed a free agent deal with the Detroit Lions. That means he will reunite with Logan Stenberg on that Lines line.

