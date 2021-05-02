Advertisement

KSP investigating shooting involving Lexington police officer

According to officials, a Lexington Police officer arrived to the home and saw gunfire. They...
According to officials, a Lexington Police officer arrived to the home and saw gunfire. They say a 21-year-old man fired a weapon at the officer and the officer returned fire.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that involves a Lexington police officer.

Lexington Police say they received a call around 5:30 p.m. Saturday about a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Marshall Lane. They say while officers received additional calls about a subject outside of a home shooting a gun.

According to officials, a Lexington Police officer arrived to the home and saw gunfire. They say a 21-year-old man fired a weapon at the officer and the officer returned fire.

The 21-year-old man was hit. Police say he sustained a serious injury to his front shoulder. He was treated on the scene before being taken to the hospital. The officer was not injured.

WKYT spoke with witnesses in the area who saw the scene unfold, hearing the shots and seeing the man being put in an ambulance.

Police say the man shot is currently charged with burglary, wanton endangerment, and kidnapping. Additional charges are pending. The man’s name has not been released.

The Lexington Police Department says the officer had their issued Body Worn Camera activated. The officer will be placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

The incident is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team and LPD’s Public Integrity Unit will conduct an internal review of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
File image
Man indicted 34 years after ‘nightmare’ rape case in NKY
Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby.
Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit win Kentucky Derby 147
Manning was last seen Wednesday, April 28.
Golden Alert issued for missing Laurel County man

Latest News

All eyes were on the track, and all hopes are high for a normal Derby next year.
Sights and sounds of Kentucky Derby 147
We’ve focused on horses for most of this week, but another animal made headlines in Kentucky.
WATCH | Lexington Caiman finds part time residence at the Kentucky Reptile Zoo
Devon Key signs with Kansas City
Devon Key signs free agent deal with Kansas City
In 1901 and 1902, Jimmy Winkfield was the jockey aboard the winner of the Kentucky Derby. It...
Remembering the last Black jockey to win the Kentucky Derby