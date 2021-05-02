Advertisement

No. 17 Kentucky softball completes sweep of Texas A&M

Autumn Humes went a perfect 3-0 in the circle this weekend.
Humes dazzles vs. Texas A&M.
Humes dazzles vs. Texas A&M.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas. (WKYT) - No. 17 Kentucky softball beat Texas A&M 5-1 Sunday afternoon to complete the three-game series sweep in College Station.

Autumn Humes went a perfect 3-0 in the circle this weekend, including a complete-game effort in Sunday’s finale.

At the plate, Humes hit .500 on the weekend and was 2-for-3 on Sunday, including her first-career triple, scoring on an RBI single by Grace Baalman in second inning for UK’s first run of the game.

Kentucky (35-12, 10-11 SEC) wraps up regular season play in Lexington May 7-9 against South Carolina.

