No. 17 Kentucky softball completes sweep of Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. (WKYT) - No. 17 Kentucky softball beat Texas A&M 5-1 Sunday afternoon to complete the three-game series sweep in College Station.

Autumn Humes went a perfect 3-0 in the circle this weekend, including a complete-game effort in Sunday’s finale.

At the plate, Humes hit .500 on the weekend and was 2-for-3 on Sunday, including her first-career triple, scoring on an RBI single by Grace Baalman in second inning for UK’s first run of the game.

Kentucky (35-12, 10-11 SEC) wraps up regular season play in Lexington May 7-9 against South Carolina.

Soooo ... Let's recap @autumn_e6humes this weekend, shall we?



Pitching:

✅ 0.89 ERA

✅ 3-0 record

✅ 2 runs allowed in 15.2 innings

✅ 20 K's



Hitting:

✅ Team-leading .500 average

✅ 5-for-10

✅ Double, Triple, Home Run

✅ 2 RBI pic.twitter.com/YFxBrsFjih — Kentucky Softball (@UKsoftball) May 2, 2021

Highlights of today's 5-1 win to complete the sweeeeeeep!!#WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/fKJTSrmLFO — Kentucky Softball (@UKsoftball) May 2, 2021

