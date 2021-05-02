No. 24 Kentucky eliminates No. 11 New Hampshire in NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WKYT) - No. 24 Kentucky blanked No. 11 New Hampshire 2-0 Sunday afternoon to advance in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament.

The Wildcats will face either Wake Forest or Coastal Carolina on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Bailey Rouse and freshman Jalen Bigby provided the goals for the Wildcats to knock out previously unbeaten New Hampshire. Rouse scored his goal on a header in the 35th minute and Bigby provided the knockout blow in the 85th minute.

85' | UK 2, UNH 0



GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL, KENTUCKY!



Freshman Jalen Bigby all but seals the win with the first goal of his career! pic.twitter.com/wa3cs5ELjP — Kentucky Men’s Soccer (@UKMensSoccer) May 2, 2021

