Advertisement

Sheriff: Deputies searching for inmate who left Highlands ARH

By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT the sheriff’s department is searching for an escaped inmate.

Sheriff Hunt said the inmate walked away from Highlands ARH while being seen in the emergency room. He was taken to the hospital by Floyd County Jail personnel.

The inmate was last seen on Route 321 on foot.

The inmate is not believed to be armed or dangerous.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
According to officials, a Lexington Police officer arrived to the home and saw gunfire. They...
KSP investigating shooting involving Lexington police officer
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
File image
Man indicted 34 years after ‘nightmare’ rape case in NKY
Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby.
Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit win Kentucky Derby 147

Latest News

Humes dazzles vs. Texas A&M.
No. 17 Kentucky softball completes sweep of Texas A&M
The City of Lexington is encouraging people to get the vaccine.
WATCH | Vaccine clinic focusing on Hispanic community being held Sunday in Lexington
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Strong to severe storms are expected Monday as an active pattern kicks-off. Main threats...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Severe storm threat moving in this week