Sheriff: Man drowns in the North Fork of the Kentucky River

By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies responded to a call of a drowning in the North Fork of the Kentucky River near Couchtown Road and Highway 80 Saturday.

The responding deputies found a man who they said drowned. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials were also called to the scene.

47-year-old Charles Campbell was pulled from the water. Officials tried to resuscitate Campbell but they were unable to.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has turned the investigation over to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

News Release On Saturday afternoon May 1st, deputies were dispatched to a person in the North Fork of Kentucky River...

Posted by Perry County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 1, 2021

