Baffert says Medina Spirit, Concert Tour will run in Preakness
Medina Spirit won Kentucky Derby 147 on Saturday, giving Bob Baffert his record seventh Derby win.
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert says both Medina Spirit and Concert Tour will run in the Preakness on May 15.
Baffert told Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form the news on Monday afternoon. He added that Concert Tour’s owner Gary West says the horse is doing well and that he “wants to take a shot” with him in Baltimore.
