Baffert says Medina Spirit, Concert Tour will run in Preakness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert says both Medina Spirit and Concert Tour will run in the Preakness on May 15.

Baffert told Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form the news on Monday afternoon. He added that Concert Tour’s owner Gary West says the horse is doing well and that he “wants to take a shot” with him in Baltimore.

Concert Tour will run in Preakness May 15 against stablemate and Ky Derby winner Medina Spirit, per Bob Baffert.

Baffert said owner Gary West "wants to take a shot" and there's no reason not to run since horse "is doing well."

Concert Tour works Sunday at CD. Both van Monday — Jay Privman (@DRFPrivman) May 3, 2021

Medina Spirit won Kentucky Derby 147 on Saturday, giving Bob Baffert his record seventh Derby win.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.