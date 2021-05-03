Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a super quiet spring severe weather season across Kentucky, but Mother Nature is trying to shake things up over the next few days. A potent setup may fire off rounds of strong to severe storms from this afternoon through Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of how things may play out:

Showers and a few thunderstorms rumble through the region early today, but the severe threat is fairly low.

Skies become partly sunny this afternoon as temps and humidity levels climb.

At the same time, thunderstorms are developing to our west and southwest and will threaten western Kentucky this afternoon and evening.

Rounds of strong to severe storms will then threaten the rest of the state tonight through Tuesday evening.

Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible in this type of a setup.

Any storm out there will also be able to produce tremendous amounts of rain, leading to the potential for another round of local flash flooding.

Showers and storms wind down Tuesday night into Wednesday with cooler and drier air filtering in from the northwest. That’s ahead of a stronger system dropping in by the end of the week.

That has another blast of chill with it, but the models are a little faster in getting it out of here on Mother’s Day Weekend. Unfortunately, that’s likely to set up another very stormy look into much of next week.

