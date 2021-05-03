Davion Mintz declares for NBA Draft, could still return to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Davion Mintz has declared for the NBA Draft, but has not ruled out a return to the NBA Draft.

Mintz will test the waters and go through the NBA Draft evaluation process. He has until July 7 (10 days after the NBA Draft Combine) to make a final decision. The NBA Draft is set for July 29.

The 6-foot-3 guard led UK in total points (288), 3-pointers (56), assists (77) and double-figure scoring games (17). He averaged 11.5 points per game, including 16.7 points per outing over the last six games.

He shot 37.8% from behind the arc and dished out 3.1 assists per game.

“These last two months for my family and I have been filled with a lot of reflection and a lot of personal evaluation,” Mintz said. “I have spent a lot of time reflecting on this past season at Kentucky, a truly unique and unforgettable experience, while also trying to figure out what the next step is for me and my career. My ultimate dream has always been to play at the professional level. I believe at some point, whether that is now or down the road, that is where I will be. Figuring out when that time is right while weighing my love for Kentucky and thinking about the possibilities of next season has not been easy, and to be fully honest and transparent, I have not come to a decision yet of what I will ultimately do.”

“However, at this point in time, I believe it is in my best interest to officially submit my name for the 2021 NBA Draft to test the waters and go through a proper evaluation period. I am looking forward to the process and I am going into this stage in the decision-making process with an open mind. I appreciate the support and honesty Coach Cal and the staff have shown me throughout this decision and I want to thank Big Blue Nation for your love and your patience as I take this next step.”

