Advertisement

Following Derby, work begins to clean up Churchill Downs

By Tori Gessner
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hours after Medina Spirit won the 147th Kentucky Derby, high school students began to clean up the mess Derby goers left behind at Churchill Downs, especially in the infield.

“It looked pretty bad,” Jalen Alfonso, a cleanup volunteer and sophomore at North Bullitt High said. “The fact that people leave their trash and don’t think about other people, yeah, it just looked bad. It looked awful.”

Dozens of high school-aged volunteers showed up at 8 a.m. Sunday to pick up the trash that covered the infield. Many of them decided to help to earn money for their schools’ sports programs.

Volunteers separated recyclables and trash and then loaded up dump trucks to be hauled away.

“Trying to make it look better and more clean, or make it look like the way it was before everybody did this,” Alfonso said.

Darren Rogers of Churchill Downs told WAVE 3 News Kentucky Derby weekend was a success. Around 40,000 people showed up for Oaks Day, and around 51,000 people came to the track on Derby Day.

“It felt great to get back to a little bit of normalcy,” Rogers said.

In addition, this year was the first time most Churchill Downs spectators received free food and drinks with the purchase of an all-inclusive ticket.

Derby was the largest attended American sporting event since the beginning of the pandemic.

“I think we’ve set the tone a little bit and paved the way for sports in America for the remainder of the year,” Rogers said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
According to officials, a Lexington Police officer arrived to the home and saw gunfire. They...
KSP investigating shooting involving Lexington police officer
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
File image
Man indicted 34 years after ‘nightmare’ rape case in NKY
Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby.
Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit win Kentucky Derby 147

Latest News

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin hosts an antisemitism symposium at the Chabad at UK Jewish Student Center.
UK Jewish Student Center hosts talk on anti-Semitism following number of targeted incidents
Sanders (D-Vermont) is appearing in Louisville Sunday alongside former Ky. State Representative...
Sen. Bernie Sanders, former State Rep. Charles Booker host rally in Louisville
Kentucky advances to the Round of 16.
No. 24 Kentucky eliminates No. 11 New Hampshire in NCAA Tournament
Humes dazzles vs. Texas A&M.
No. 17 Kentucky softball completes sweep of Texas A&M