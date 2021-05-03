Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorm threat

By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers will be rolling through the area for the first part of the day. Strong thunderstorms will blow in later.

The first rounds of rain will likely come in as general showers & thunderstorms. That is what the first part of the day will look like. It should be a pretty wet go for most of the day.

Our severe weather chance will arrive later in the day. There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather possible for folks around the region. That is the second tier of the five-tiered system. I think we could see some of these storms go strong to even severe later today. The best chance might be late this evening and running into Tuesday.

We will be tracking it all!

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, a Lexington Police officer arrived to the home and saw gunfire. They...
KSP investigating shooting involving Lexington police officer
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
Quinton Bohanna drafted by the Cowboys.
Four Kentucky Wildcats selected on final day of NFL Draft
Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby.
Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit win Kentucky Derby 147

Latest News

Severe weather rolls through the region tonight
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Strong to severe storms are expected Monday as an active pattern kicks-off. Main threats...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Severe storm threat moving in this week
Lexington's next three days
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Clouds today & storms tomorrow