Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorm threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers will be rolling through the area for the first part of the day. Strong thunderstorms will blow in later.

The first rounds of rain will likely come in as general showers & thunderstorms. That is what the first part of the day will look like. It should be a pretty wet go for most of the day.

Our severe weather chance will arrive later in the day. There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather possible for folks around the region. That is the second tier of the five-tiered system. I think we could see some of these storms go strong to even severe later today. The best chance might be late this evening and running into Tuesday.

We will be tracking it all!

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.