NOAA weather radio: The most important appliance in your home when severe weather strikes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe storms are targeting the Commonwealth through Tuesday, with part of the threat happening during the overnight hours.

Storms never sleep and parts of Mississippi got a perfect example of that late Sunday night when a tornado ripped through multiple cities.

Now, that severe threat has moved to Kentucky and you need to be prepared now before it’s too late.

While severe storms and tornadoes will do the same damage no matter the time of day, oftentimes nighttime severe weather is thought of as more dangerous due to the fact that many people are typically asleep at this time and, if you are up, it’s impossible to see storms or tornadoes approaching you.

Overnight storm threats are often times the most dangerous due to the fact that you can’t see a storm approaching you or that many people are typically asleep. That’s why it’s important to be prepare NOW before storms move in. I’ll have those details on @WKYT at 4:30 & 5:30 #KYwx pic.twitter.com/lG6MDxygS3 — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) May 3, 2021

With this threat now being in Kentucky overnight and through Tuesday, it’s important you make sure your phone alerts are on with sound and have backups for getting crucial alerts.

“The most important appliance in the home today is a NOAA weather radio,” said John Bobel with Lexington Emergency Management. “They’ll go off for Fayette County. The newer ones can be programmed so it’s just for local alerts, they’ll work if the power goes out with the battery backup.”

No matter the time of day or night, anytime a tornado warning is issued in our region we’ll always be on-air keeping you up to date with the latest for the entire duration of that warning.

Weather radios can be bought at several different big box stores and Bobel also wants to remind the community that you shouldn’t rely on hearing outdoor sirens in your home as they are primarily used to help warn anyone outside.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.