Advertisement

One person dead in Frankfort crash

A crash in Frankfort has left one person dead.
A crash in Frankfort has left one person dead.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - An accident in a busy Frankfort intersection has left one person dead.

The crash happened around 12:30 Monday afternoon at the intersection of US 127 and US 60.

Kentucky State Police say the driver of a black SUV rear ended the driver of a white car while traveling on US 60. The driver of the SUV died in the crash.

The driver of the white car was not injured.

KSP has not released the name of the driver who died.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shot by Lexington police on May 1, 2021.
Suspect shot by Lexington police identified
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorm threat
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor

Latest News

"The most important appliance in the home today is a NOAA weather radio,” said John Bobel with...
NOAA weather radio: The most important appliance in your home when severe weather strikes
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) plays against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college basketball game...
Davion Mintz declares for NBA Draft, could still return to Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
“Relative Justice” is premiering this fall, and aims to pull back the curtain on family...
Old Lexington movie theatre being brought back to life as studio for court TV show