One person dead in Frankfort crash

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - An accident in a busy Frankfort intersection has left one person dead.

The crash happened around 12:30 Monday afternoon at the intersection of US 127 and US 60.

Kentucky State Police say the driver of a black SUV rear ended the driver of a white car while traveling on US 60. The driver of the SUV died in the crash.

The driver of the white car was not injured.

KSP has not released the name of the driver who died.

