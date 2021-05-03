Police identify kidnapping suspect shot by officer in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State police are investigating a police shooting that happened in Lexington over the weekend.

Police say 21-year-old Ryan Jones fired at an officer Saturday night on Marshall Lane. The officer shot back and hit Jones in the shoulder.

According to the arrest citation for Jones, he’s facing a burglary charge, nine counts of wanton endangerment and nine counts of kidnapping.

Suspect shot by Lexington police on May 1, 2021.

Lexington police say Saturday evening he forced his way into a home on Marshall Lane with a handgun.

The arrest citation says Jones pointed the gun at victims and fired in their direction. Police say he held multiple adults and juveniles inside the home as hostages.

After officers arrived, police say Jones shot at an officer and the officer returned fire. Jones was hit in the shoulder and treated at the scene.

We spoke to witnesses in the area who heard the gunfire and saw jones being put in an ambulance.

Police say the officer who shot Jones was not injured but has been placed on administrative leave, which is department protocol.

The shooting is being investigated by Kentucky State Police, and the public integrity unit with Lexington police will conduct an internal review.

Lexington police tell us the officer who shot Jones was wearing a body camera. We’re waiting to see if that video will be released.

Jones is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

