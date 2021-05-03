Powell County Health Department offering two types of COVID shots this week

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Powell County Health Department is holding two vaccine clinics this week to address high rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Powell County currently has the highest incidence rate in Kentucky. As of Monday morning, it’s one of just 8 counties in the state’s red zone.

The Powell County Health Department will be administering Moderna vaccines on Wednesday, and Johnson and Johnson shots on Thursday.

You can set an appointment by calling (606) 663-4360.

