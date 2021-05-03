Reports: Illinois assistant Chin Coleman to join Kentucky staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - CatsPause.com is reporting that Illinois assistant coach Chin Coleman is joining John Calipari’s staff at Kentucky.

He has reportedly told Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood that he is making the move to Lexington. Orlando Antigua is also expected to return to Kentucky to join Calipari’s staff. Coleman and Antigua are expected to fill the voids left by the departures of Joel Justus and Tony Barbee in April.

Coleman has coaching stops at Colorado State, Nebraska, Bradley and Illinois-Chicago. He has served alongside Antigua on Underwood’s staff at Illinois since 2017.

