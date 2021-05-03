Shots fired at Georgetown home after uninvited guests asked to leave party

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Georgetown.

The Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Sunday evening to a shots-fired complaint in the 100 block of Alexandria Jett Ln.

According to the sheriff’s office, a possible high school party was taking place when several people showed up who weren’t invited. When asked to leave, two suspects pulled handguns and pointed them at people in the home and then left.

The sheriff’s office says, within a few minutes of the invited guests being asked to leave, someone fired over 20 rounds, striking two homes, including the house hosting the party and a home next door.

Anyone with information about the shooters should call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 502-863-7855 or use our Text-A-Tip line to remain anonymous at 859-509-0510.

