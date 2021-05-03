Advertisement

Transylvania University to host Pfizer vaccine clinic Monday

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transylvania University if partnering with Wild Health and Team Kentucky for a vaccine clinic Monday.

Students, staff, and members of the community are welcome to sign up for shots.

Appointments will take place between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the William T. Young Campus Center.

The clinic will not accept walk-ins.

You can register for a shot here.

Anyone age 16 or older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. All COVID-19 shots are free.

