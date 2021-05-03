Transylvania University to host Pfizer vaccine clinic Monday
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transylvania University if partnering with Wild Health and Team Kentucky for a vaccine clinic Monday.
Students, staff, and members of the community are welcome to sign up for shots.
Appointments will take place between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the William T. Young Campus Center.
The clinic will not accept walk-ins.
You can register for a shot here.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. All COVID-19 shots are free.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.