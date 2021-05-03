VACCINE TEAM | When will there be a non-injected vaccine?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

Is there a time frame for a non-injected vaccine?

There are a lot of people with a fear of needles.

The good news is several pharmaceutical companies across the world are working on developing alternatives to a shot. Some of the methods being tested include a pill, a nasal spray, a skin patch and even a lozenge.

In a recent report in Bloomberg, the chief scientist with the World Health Organization said a COVID-19 vaccine that does not require a needle may be available by late this year or next year.

If you had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is it safe to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a second dose?

The CDC says COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable.

The safety and efficacy of a mixed-vaccine series has not been tested.

The vaccines are also different types.

Moderna and Pfizer use MRNA technology and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a more traditional virus-based technology.

The CDC does say in limited and rare situations, where patients received either Moderna and Pfizer, and can’t complete the series due to medical concerns. The one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine may be allowed, as long as there are at least 28 days between doses.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.