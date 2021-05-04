Bluegrass 10,000 returning to downtown Lexington with some changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s annual Bluegrass 10,000 race is returning with in-person participation, but there will be some changes.

“This is our 45th annual race. It’s one of Lexington’s favorite summer traditions,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This year might look a little different from most years, but we’re still running or walking forward, making progress.”

The race was a virtual-only event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, in-person racing on Saturday, July 3 will be limited to 2,000 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. You can sign up and find more details, including where to pick up race packets, here.

Fans and spectators will not be allowed to line the race route this year. And there will be no award ceremony.

There will also be a virtual option this year. The virtual race can be completed at any time from now until July 4.

The annual Fun Run is also returning this year with an in-person race. The Fun Run will also be on July 3.

