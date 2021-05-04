Advertisement

Child found asleep inside car reported missing from gas station

Police said the child and the car were found at the Meijer on Preston Highway.
Police said the child and the car were found at the Meijer on Preston Highway.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A child who was inside of a vehicle that was reported missing was found approximately five miles from where the vehicle was stolen.

The child’s mother said her 5-year-old daughter was asleep in the vehicle when she went inside the Speedway in the 7900 block of Fegenbush Lane around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. When she came out, she said her vehicle had been stolen.

Ruoff said the child and the car were found at the Meijer on Preston Highway about an hour later. Officers said the child was still asleep inside the vehicle and she was not harmed.

Police said someone was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ruoff said the suspect and the victim did not know each other.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
A crash in Frankfort has left one person dead.
One person dead in Frankfort crash
Suspect shot by Lexington police on May 1, 2021.
Police identify kidnapping suspect shot by officer in Lexington
Police lights file graphic.
Shots fired at Georgetown home after uninvited guests asked to leave party
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorm threat

Latest News

File image
Shots fired at vehicle in Lexington
Humes threw the final 1.2 innings of an extra-inning game, and came up with the game-winning...
Humes named SEC Player of the Week, Coffel Freshman of the Week
File graphic of ambulance.
One dead after Breathitt County crash
While many florists across the nation have seen shortages in flowers, local growers here in...
National flower shortage could be good news for local Ky. growers
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy is cancer-free
WATCH | WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy is cancer-free