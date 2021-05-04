Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Threat Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day of tracking rounds of strong to severe storms across the region. This comes on the heels of severe storms that hammered parts of the state on Monday and this looks like a sign of things to come as we go through the rest of the month.

Today’s storms come at us in clusters with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes possible. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the entire area in the Severe Weather Outlook.

In addition to the severe potential, torrential rains will continue to cause local flash flood issues to develop.

Showers taper off from west to east Wednesday as cooler and drier winds take hold. Highs are only in the 60s. Another system drops in here with a few showers and storms late Thursday.

That ushers in a very cool setup for the end of the week into the start of the weekend. Morning lows may drop into the 30s at some point.

As warmer air moves in by Sunday into early next week, it sets up a very stormy and wet pattern for our region.

