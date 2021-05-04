Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Threat Continues

severe
severe(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day of tracking rounds of strong to severe storms across the region. This comes on the heels of severe storms that hammered parts of the state on Monday and this  looks like a sign of things to come as we go through the rest of the month.

Today’s storms come at us in clusters with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes possible. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the entire area in the Severe Weather Outlook.

In addition to the severe potential, torrential rains will continue to cause local flash flood issues to develop.

Showers taper off from west to east Wednesday as cooler and drier winds take hold. Highs are only in the 60s. Another system drops in here with a few showers and storms late Thursday.

That ushers in a very cool setup for the end of the week into the start of the weekend. Morning lows may drop into the 30s at some point.

As warmer air moves in by Sunday into early next week, it sets up a very stormy and wet pattern for our region.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
A crash in Frankfort has left one person dead.
One person dead in Frankfort crash
Suspect shot by Lexington police on May 1, 2021.
Police identify kidnapping suspect shot by officer in Lexington
Police lights file graphic.
Shots fired at Georgetown home after uninvited guests asked to leave party
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorm threat

Latest News

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible today
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe threat continues
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Threat
Severe weather rolls through the region tonight
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast