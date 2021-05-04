Advertisement

Essential Quality to skip the Preakness

He could point for the Belmont with the Travers as the ultimate goal.
Kentucky Derby entrant Essential Quality waits to work out at Churchill Downs Thursday, April...
Kentucky Derby entrant Essential Quality waits to work out at Churchill Downs Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Derby morning line favorite Essential Quality will bypass the Preakness following a fourth-place finish on Saturday.

Trainer Brad Cox said on Tuesday that Essential Quality will rest and could point for the Belmont Stakes. Jimmy Bell, President of Godolphin USA, told Horse Racing Nation that the Travers is the ultimate goal for Essential Quality.

In a conversation with TVG, Bell said: “(The Belmont) is part of the conversation but that’s not definitive at all. We’re skipping the Preakness, that’s for sure, and our primary goal is to run in the Travers and we’ll work backwards from there. His next start may or may not be in the Belmont as all options are being considered. It’s a consideration, but all options are open for consideration primarily with the Travers being the main objective and then backing up from that.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

