Essential Quality to skip the Preakness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Derby morning line favorite Essential Quality will bypass the Preakness following a fourth-place finish on Saturday.

Trainer Brad Cox said on Tuesday that Essential Quality will rest and could point for the Belmont Stakes. Jimmy Bell, President of Godolphin USA, told Horse Racing Nation that the Travers is the ultimate goal for Essential Quality.

In a conversation with TVG, Bell said: “(The Belmont) is part of the conversation but that’s not definitive at all. We’re skipping the Preakness, that’s for sure, and our primary goal is to run in the Travers and we’ll work backwards from there. His next start may or may not be in the Belmont as all options are being considered. It’s a consideration, but all options are open for consideration primarily with the Travers being the main objective and then backing up from that.”

