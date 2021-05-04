Gov. Beshear reports 776 new COVID-19 cases; 3.47% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 776 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 446,221 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.47 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 153 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were seven reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 6,532.

As of Tuesday, 434 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 102 are in the ICU, and 48 are on ventilators.

The governor says 1,835,176 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million–vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”

