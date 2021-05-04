Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe threat continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again today.

The next round of strong to severe thunderstorms will likely cruise through the area later today. This is a follow-up to the first morning round. Expect these storms to bring high winds and the possibility of tornadic activity. It is this part of the setup that will be directly associated with the actual cold front.

Threats:

- Strong winds of 60mph or higher

- Isolated tornadic activity

- Large hail possible

On the other side of the front, we will find our highs drop to around the low 60s. These are numbers that fall well below normal for this time of year.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.