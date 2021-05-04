Advertisement

KBA names WKYT finalist for 13 Impact Broadcast Awards

KBA Impact Broadcast Awards
KBA Impact Broadcast Awards(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Broadcasters Association announced Tuesday that WKYT and its staff are finalists for 13 of its new “Impact Broadcast Awards.”

The awards honoring work done by newsrooms across the state replaced the former Kentucky Associated Press Broadcasters Awards.

“Congratulations to all of the finalists! Reading over all of these shows the incredible work we do day in and day out,” said WKYT Vice President and General Manager Jeff Anderson.

In the competition, WKYT competes with all Lexington and Louisville television stations. WKYT and its staff had the most finalists of any Lexington television station.

  • Sports Prep Show: WKYT Sports
  • Sports Special: “Legend to Legend,” Steve Moss and Dean Handy
  • Feature/Sports Videography: “Working from Home,” Barton Bill
  • News Videography: “Speeding Hot Spots,” Barton Bill
  • News Promotion: “Before the World Stopped,” Kellen Dargle, John Nally, and Dean Handy
  • (2) Enterprise Reporting: “The Deadly Cost of Convenience,” Barton Bill and Garrett Wymer; and “The Mind of an Activist,” Chelsea Jones and Darnell Crenshaw
  • News Special/Documentary: “Misinformation Pandemic,” Barton Bill, Garrett Wymer and Kristen Kennedy
  • Multimedia Reporter: Phil Pendleton
  • (2) Best Producer: Kelsey Mattingly and Laurel Bloom
  • Weather Anchor: Adam Burniston
  • Daytime Newscast: WKYT This Morning

This year’s awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.

