Kentucky men’s tennis to host opening rounds of NCAA Tournament

The Wildcats (18-7) are 15-0 at home this season and will play Cleveland State Friday.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s tennis team has earned the No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the first and second rounds on May 7 and 8 in Lexington.

The Wildcats (18-7) are 15-0 at home this season at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. They will host Cleveland State on May 7 and if they win, will host either Arizona or Michigan on Saturday, May 8.

First, Arizona will face Michigan on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Then, Kentucky and Cleveland State will finish off the day’s competition at 1 p.m. The winners of Friday’s matches will meet in the second round on Saturday at 1 p.m.

In the latest ITA Computerized Rankings, Kentucky checked in at No. 15, while Arizona was ranked No. 19 and Michigan landed at No. 44. The Cats feature five players included in the ITA Singles Rankings—including first-team All-Southeastern Conference performers No. 1 Liam Draxl and No. 12 Gabriel Diallo—as well as a top-10 doubles pair.

