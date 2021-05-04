Kentucky men’s tennis to host opening rounds of NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s tennis team has earned the No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the first and second rounds on May 7 and 8 in Lexington.

The Wildcats (18-7) are 15-0 at home this season at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. They will host Cleveland State on May 7 and if they win, will host either Arizona or Michigan on Saturday, May 8.

First, Arizona will face Michigan on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Then, Kentucky and Cleveland State will finish off the day’s competition at 1 p.m. The winners of Friday’s matches will meet in the second round on Saturday at 1 p.m.

There's no place like home.



No. 14 seed Kentucky will put its perfect 15-0 record at Boone Tennis Complex on the line, hosting the first and second rounds of the #NCAATennis Championship.

Kentucky was selected as one of 16 host sites around the country with its 30th #NCAATennis Championship berth in program history.



📄 https://t.co/1yQ91aX2Is pic.twitter.com/18RatVBwi1 — Kentucky Men's Tennis (@UKMensTennis) May 4, 2021

In the latest ITA Computerized Rankings, Kentucky checked in at No. 15, while Arizona was ranked No. 19 and Michigan landed at No. 44. The Cats feature five players included in the ITA Singles Rankings—including first-team All-Southeastern Conference performers No. 1 Liam Draxl and No. 12 Gabriel Diallo—as well as a top-10 doubles pair.

