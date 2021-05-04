Advertisement

Man rescued from 60-foot fall in the Red River Gorge

Man rescued from Red River Gorge on April 3, 2021.
Man rescued from Red River Gorge on April 3, 2021.(Red STAR Wilderness EMS)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being rescued in the Red River Gorge.

The man fell nearly 60 feet in the Auxier Ridge area Monday night.

The Powell County Search and Rescue Team and Red STAR Wildnerness EMS found the patient and lowered themselves down to treat him.

The teams said the man suffered injuries to his spine and pelvis, and that he was in intense pain.

He was raised back up to the top of the cliff and taken to UK Hospital.

An update on the man’s condition was not provided.

The rescue teams said the entire operation took six hours.

