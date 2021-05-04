Advertisement

New state vaccine dashboard tracking each county’s progress

By Chad Hedrick
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is now more than 650,000 COVID-19 vaccinations away from reaching Governor Andy Beshear’s 2.5 million goal before easing more restrictions and capacity limits. That number did get closer Monday after the state announced a switch to using federal data to track vaccination numbers, which gives a more accurate reading of where we stand.

A new dashboard is also tracking each county’s progress and health leaders hope it’ll push communities to be more accountable.

The new dashboard shows a county-by-county breakdown of where shots have gone into arms.

“I think this is really important to see which areas and counties are ahead and leading the way, especially with vaccinations and which ones may be falling behind,” emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

The dashboard also breaks down vaccination by age groups. People ages 19-29 are still the fewest vaccinated.

“The biggest challenge up to about age 30 is young folks still think they are invincible. They don’t see mortality on the horizon,” Dr. Stanton said. “That is really just not something that is part of their consideration on a daily basis. And that’s good. That’s good to have strength and not have that hanging over you all the time. But it also is something where there’s a lot of assumption that it won’t be me, or it’s not me.”

Gov. Beshear reports 313 new COVID-19 cases; 3.45% positivity rate

Dr. Stanton says he’s seen vaccinated patients come down with COVID, but they’ve been mild cases. The ones hospitalized are mostly unvaccinated, and younger.

“We’re seeing a shift in this virus to where the impact is mainly focused on middle to younger aged people. Not the elderly population like we are seeing before. We are seeing complications, admissions to the hospital, and deaths around the country even in young pediatric patients,” Dr. Stanton said.

As health officials fear longer efforts to reach herd immunity, getting shots into arms is becoming more crucial to reaching goals and putting the pandemic behind us.

The new vaccine dashboard also tracks the top 5 and bottom 5 counties in terms of percent of the population vaccinated. Woodford County leads the state with 55%, while Christian and Spencer Counties are at the bottom at 17%.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shot by Lexington police on May 1, 2021.
Suspect shot by Lexington police identified
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorm threat
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor

Latest News

Fifty beds like this will soon be distributed to local families in need as part of the Pike...
Inmates build beds, resumes: ‘Build-a-Bed’ project helps Pike County families in need
Bed
Inmates build beds, resumes: ‘Build-a-Bed’ project helps Pike County families in need- 4:30 p.m.
Inmate Building
Inmates build beds, resumes: ‘Build-a-Bed’ project helps Pike County families in need- 6 p.m.
As the world shuttered during the pandemic, the loss of the arts in communities across the...
‘People are hungry to be back into live art spaces’: A year without the arts and the industry’s future