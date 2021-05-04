One dead after Breathitt County crash
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Breathitt County.
State police say troopers responded just after midnight Sunday morning to a two-vehicle collision on KY-15 in the Jackson community.
KSP says a Jeep, driven by 30-year-old Russell Hollon, of Jackson, was heading north when his vehicle crossed the centerline into the southbound lane, crashing into another vehicle, driven by 42-year-old Ebony Carter, of Hazard.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on their conditions.
The Breathitt County coroner pronounced a passenger with Hollon, 54-year-old Alanna Wallace, of Hazard, dead at the scene.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
