Advertisement

One dead after Breathitt County crash

File graphic of ambulance.
File graphic of ambulance.(Gray News, file)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Breathitt County.

State police say troopers responded just after midnight Sunday morning to a two-vehicle collision on KY-15 in the Jackson community.

KSP says a Jeep, driven by 30-year-old Russell Hollon, of Jackson, was heading north when his vehicle crossed the centerline into the southbound lane, crashing into another vehicle, driven by 42-year-old Ebony Carter, of Hazard.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on their conditions.

The Breathitt County coroner pronounced a passenger with Hollon, 54-year-old Alanna Wallace, of Hazard, dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
A crash in Frankfort has left one person dead.
One person dead in Frankfort crash
Suspect shot by Lexington police on May 1, 2021.
Police identify kidnapping suspect shot by officer in Lexington
Police lights file graphic.
Shots fired at Georgetown home after uninvited guests asked to leave party
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorm threat

Latest News

File image
Shots fired at vehicle in Lexington
Humes threw the final 1.2 innings of an extra-inning game, and came up with the game-winning...
Humes named SEC Player of the Week, Coffel Freshman of the Week
While many florists across the nation have seen shortages in flowers, local growers here in...
National flower shortage could be good news for local Ky. growers
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy is cancer-free
WATCH | WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy is cancer-free