One dead after Breathitt County crash

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Breathitt County.

State police say troopers responded just after midnight Sunday morning to a two-vehicle collision on KY-15 in the Jackson community.

KSP says a Jeep, driven by 30-year-old Russell Hollon, of Jackson, was heading north when his vehicle crossed the centerline into the southbound lane, crashing into another vehicle, driven by 42-year-old Ebony Carter, of Hazard.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on their conditions.

The Breathitt County coroner pronounced a passenger with Hollon, 54-year-old Alanna Wallace, of Hazard, dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

