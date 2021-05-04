Ordinance banning no-knock warrants to be introduced in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A debate about the use of no-knock warrants in Lexington is expected to come up during a Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council committee meeting on Tuesday.

Councilmember James Brown is expected to introduce an ordinance that would ban no-knock warrants.

The drafted ordinance also sets standards for executing search warrants. It would require police to knock on the door and announce their presence when executing a search warrant. Police must also wait at least 15 seconds before entering the premises. All officers involved in executing the search warrant must activate their body cameras.

A group of Black faith leaders is calling on Mayor Linda Gorton to adopt the ordinance. The mayor placed a moratorium on no-knock warrants last summer during nationwide protests calling for racial justice and police accountability following the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers has expressed support for no-knock warrants, saying that in some cases they are necessary. The department says it has served four no-knock warrants since 2016.

