Renovations at famous Lexington hotel on track for big reveal in June

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A famous Lexington hotel is undergoing renovations.

Officials tell us that they’re on track to reopen the Marriott Griffin Gate Resort in June. The lobby and other areas of the hotel are going to look completely different.

“We cannot wait to just take these walls down and reveal everything we have behind them for everybody,” said hotel manager Andrew Labetti. “I think it’s going to change the whole area and change the region for a lot of people.”

Here are a couple mockups of what the Marriot Griffin Gate Resort will look like once renovations are completed in June. I got a look around this morning and spoke with officials about what the $30 million upgrades will bring to the resort. I'll have more coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/UsLJONx0Zt — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) May 4, 2021

Labetti says some of those changes include a completely redesigned front entrance, a newly renovated outdoor pool with cabanas and room for outdoor dining.

“All the guest rooms were renovated from top to bottom throughout. We’re also renovating our whole lobby area, we have an atrium behind that in the back that’s getting a full fireplace. It’s going to be a nice area to get Tapas and drinks for our guests, a nice quiet place to sit,” Labetti said.

Labetti says the goal is to create a one-of-a-kind luxury experience in the commonwealth to entice new guests and to up the experience for people who come every year.

“I think it’s going to be the premier resort to stay at in this area. It’s really going to have something for everybody between the golf, the full-service spa, the pool area,” Labetti said. “So, for families, the dining there’s really going to be something for everybody.”

Officials say they’re still on track to make the big reveal in June.

