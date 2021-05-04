Salute to Seniors: Allee Galloway from Harlan County High School

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - With graduations on the horizon, WKYT is honoring students who’ve managed to make the most of a difficult year.

“It’s been tough on everybody. It’s been tough on the kids, it’s been tough on the parents, but they have been amazing,” Heather Galloway said.

As a teacher in Harlan County, Heather has seen firsthand how the pandemic is impacting students, including her daughter, Allee.

“She’s had to deal with so many obstacles like social distancing and not really being able to enjoy her senior year with her friends,” Heather said. “She also lost her grandmother this year, who she was extremely close to.”

Instead of allowing herself to be defeated by her many obstacles, Allee used her hardships as fuel to pursue one of her lifelong goals to follow in her grandmother’s footsteps.

“We loved her so much and she’s one of the reasons that I’m going to UK this fall, because she went to UK,” Allee said.

Allee will be starting her college career on the right foot, thanks to her hard work and dedication to her studies throughout the pandemic.

Her plan is to study nursing and pursue a career as a nurse anesthetist.

“I took some dual credit courses through Harlan County High School and then I took extra online classes through Southeast Community and Technical College. By the end of the summer, I’ll have 47 credit hours,” Allee said.

“She has worked her butt off, and we’re all just so proud of her,” Heather said.

