POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Powell County Search & Rescue team is looking for a 24-year-old, Gabby, who went missing near Auxier Ridge Trail Monday Evening.

They say she was planning to hike to Courthouse Rock between 3 and 7 p.m.

If you see her, you are encouraged to call 911 immediately.

